Texas News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jill Bleed is at the desk.

Reminder: This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

____

TOP STORIES:

ELECTION 2020-TEXAS

Texas voters will decide Tuesday who will face Republican Sen. John Cornyn as Democrats see new hope in America’s biggest red state. The primary runoff between Democrats MJ Hegar and Royce West comes as coronavirus cases continue to surge through Texas.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — The latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Texas

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOL-POLITICS

Schools and educators across the U.S. have landed in the middle of an increasingly politicized debate over how best to reopen schools this fall. It’s a daunting challenge as coronavirus infections spike in many places. By Jocelyn Gecker.

MISSING SOLDIER-TEXAS

WACO, Texas — A federal court date is scheduled for Cecily Aguilar, 22, of Killeen, Texas, in the case of a missing Fort Hood soldier. Aguilar is charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence in the case of Vanessa Guillen, who was last seen in April. Authorities say she helped U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson dismember and dispose of Guillen’s body after he told her he had killed her. Robinson later took his own life. On merits.

SWATTING NEO-NAZI

The former leader of a neo-Nazi group is scheduled to plead guilty to federal criminal charges after prosecutors accused him of orchestrating a swatting scheme that targeted a Black church and a Cabinet official, among others, with phony bomb threats and other hoax calls.

IN SPORTS:

BBA-RANGERS-PREVIEW

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have All-Star slugger Joey Gallo back and a bolstered starting rotation for their new home. By Stephen Arlington.

BBA-ASTROS PREVIEW

The Houston Astros spent the off-season reeling from a sign-stealing scandal that cost manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs. By Kristie Rieken.

GLF-GOLF NOTES

The PGA Tour has gone from one tournament in Asia to three over the last decade. But with the COVID-19 pandemic causing worldwide problems, it’s unlikely there will be an Asia swing this year.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to aptexas@ap.org.

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The AP.