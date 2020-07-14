Texas News Digest

Good morning! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jill Bleed will be at the desk at 5:30 a.m.

Reminder: This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

____

TOP STORIES:

ELECTION 2020-TEXAS

A raging coronavirus outbreak in Texas is threatening to dampen turnout Tuesday for primary runoff elections. The races include Democrats deciding who they’ll put up in a U.S. Senate contest that is drawing more attention as they see new chances in America’s biggest red state. Democrats are deciding whether Air Force veteran MJ Hegar or state Sen. Royce West is their best bet against Republican incumbent John Cornyn in November. Texas has become one of the world’s virus hot zones and is in far worse shape now than when the runoff was postponed in March. Fears over the resurgence were expected to keep some voters home, and poll workers had already backed out. By Paul J. Weber. SENT: 530 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS GOP CONVENTION

HOUSTON — The Republican Party of Texas said Monday it would consider moving its convention online after several courts refused to force Houston to allow in-person events the city canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hours after the Texas Supreme Court dismissed the party’s appeal, the state GOP said in a statement that its executive committee would meet Monday night to vote on canceling a three-day event that would have drawn potentially thousands of people. By Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 430 words, photos.

MASS SHOOTING-TEXAS-MENTAL HEALTH

DALLAS — Lawyers for a man charged with shooting scores of people in a racist attack at a Texas Walmart say their client has diagnosed mental disabilities that should be a “red flag” for federal prosecutors considering whether to seek the death penalty. Patrick Crusius “has been diagnosed with severe, lifelong neurological and mental disabilities” and was treated with antipsychotic medication following his arrest moments after the massacre in El Paso, his attorneys wrote in a court filing. By Jake Bleiberg. SENT: 415 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas continued to report more than 10,000 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus Monday as the state tries containing the spread in what has become one of America’s biggest hot zones. As Republican Gov. Greg Abbott warns that the worst is yet to come in Texas, state health officials reported more than 40 new deaths and 5,600 new cases following what had been the deadliest week of the pandemic in the state. There is typically a decline in numbers following a weekend, when reporting from counties is slower. SENT: 200 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION COURTS

BALTIMORE — Three immigration courts reopened Monday as the government extended its push to fully restart the clogged system despite rising coronavirus cases in states where many of the small courtrooms are located. In Baltimore, people with hearings to reach final decisions were allowed to enter the federal building housing the immigration court only if they wore masks. Benches in a courtroom and seats in a waiting area were blocked off with tape, and social distancing signs were placed on the floor and elevators. By Regina Garcia Cano and Julie Watson. SENT: 920 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

— PEDESTRIAN KILLED-TEEN DRIVER — Police in suburban Dallas say a 13-year-old boy was driving a vehicle that struck three adults and two children, killing one of the adults. Grand Prairie police said teen was driving the sedan Sunday night without his parents consent when he hit the people.

IN SPORTS:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-TEXAS

The University of Texas announced a series of steps Monday intended to make itself more welcoming to its Black students but stopped short of shelving “The Eyes of Texas” song that a number of athletes have said needs to go because it has racist undertones. Jay Hartzell, the interim president of the university’s flagship campus in Austin, said the song will continue to be the alma mater for the Longhorns. By Cliff Brunt. SENT: 690 WORDS, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Houston’s Russell Westbrook hasn’t made it to the NBA restart yet. The coronavirus did — but health protocols seemed to work as the league and its players hoped they would. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 760 words, photos.

SPORTS-WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN

There will be no Midsummer Classic in baseball this season. There hasn’t even been a regular season MLB game yet because of the coronavirus pandemic. NBA and NHL players are also practicing for the resumption of their seasons. This also would have been the final week of the Tour de France. By Stephen Hawkins. 475 words, photos.

WNBA SCHEDULE

NEW YORK — The WNBA season is scheduled to tip off July 25 with all games that weekend dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement. All 12 franchises will play the opening weekend and honor victims of police brutality and racial violence. Team uniforms will display Breonna Taylor’s name. Players will each have the option to continue to wear Taylor’s name on their jersey for subsequent games. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 540 words.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to aptexas@ap.org.

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The AP.