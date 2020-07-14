Triple Digit High for Wednesday, but Double Digit Highs Back Soon!

Tonight our cloud cover will start to increase and we start off Wednesday with more clouds than sun. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s and there might even bee some light drizzle tomorrow morning? Most of it will stay in the thick clouds, but hey...at least the hope is there. It’s a small window to see some mist around because by lunchtime those clouds clear and temperatures soak back up to the upper 90s and most in the triple digits for the afternoon on Wednesday. Humidity should come down just enough to keep us below heat advisory criteria, so hopefully we won’t see another heat advisory tomorrow. Either way though, it’ll feel hot!

The next few days should feature a small drop in temperatures each and every day as high pressure overhead weakens some and slowly pulls away. Highs Wednesday should warm to as high as 102° with a heat index between 100° to 105°. Thursday’s highs should be between 97° and 101° before dropping to 96° to 100° on Friday. Double-digits highs are expected this weekend and into the majority of next week too. Unfortunately, rain chances are staying mostly out of the forecast. Wednesday, Thursday, and maybe Friday morning could feature a stray sprinkle or two. Rain chances are staying less than 20%.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.