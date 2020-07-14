Advertisement

US consumer prices rise 0.6% in June

U.S. consumer prices increased 0.6% in June, after three months of declines, with a big jump in gasoline prices accounting for over half of the gain. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By AP
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. consumer prices increased 0.6% in June, after three months of declines, with a big jump in gasoline prices accounting for over half of the gain.

The Labor Department reported Tuesday that the increase in its consumer price index followed declines of 0.4% in March, 0.8% in April and 0.1% in May as the hit to demand caused by the widespread shutdowns of the economy kept a lid on prices.

The June report showed that energy prices jumped 5.1% with gasoline costs surging 12.3%.

However, even with that gain gasoline pump prices are 23.4% below where they were a year ago. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News