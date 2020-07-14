Victim of deadly neighborhood shooting identified, suspect in custody

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Police Tuesday identified a man who was shot to death early Monday morning during an altercation in an apartment as Larry Bryant, 50, of Waco.

Officers found Bryant after responding shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday to an apartment at 2601 Sanger Ave. in Waco.

Monday evening members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force made an arrest in connection with the shooting.

Courtney Washington of Waco was taken into custody in the area of North 25th Street and West Waco Drive.

He was held in the McLennan County Jail Tuesday in lieu of $250,000 bond charged with murder.

