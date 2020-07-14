Voters return to the polls for election delayed by COVID-19 outbreak

(KWTX) - Voters in Central Texas and around the state head back to the polls Tuesday for primary runoff elections that were postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The runoffs were originally scheduled for May.

ELECTION DAY VOTING INFORMATION

Voters here and around the state will decide a Democratic runoff race between MJ Hegar and Royce West, who both hope to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, in November.

Hegar garnered 23% of the vote in a field of 12 Democrats in the March primary.

The only other statewide race on the ballot Tuesday is a Democratic runoff for Railroad Commissioner.

Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto "Beto" Alonzo were the top two vote getters in a four-way race in March.

The winner faces Republican James Wright, who defeated incumbent Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton in the March GOP primary.

Local voters will decide a hotly contested Republican runoff to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan.

Pete Sessions, a Waco native and former Dallas congressman and Renee Swan Waco, Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas co-owner are vying for the nomination.

Sessions received 32% of the Republican votes in March to Swann’s 19%.

The winner of the GOP runoff will face the winner of the Democratic runoff for the seat.

Richard Kennedy of Pflugerville, a project manager, finished with just less than 50% of the vote in March and faces David Anthony Jaramillo of Waco, a former veteran source representative in a runoff on May 26.

Democrats Christine Eady Mann, a Liberty Hill physician, and Donna Imam an Austin computer engineer, are vying for the right to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, in November.

Incumbent Republican State Rep. J.D. Sheffield, a Gatesville physician, drew two primary challengers in March in what proved to be a bitter race in march.

Conservative activist Shelby Slawson finished with 46% of the vote and faces Sheffield again Tuesday in the GOP runoff for State House Dist. 59, which includes Comanche, Coryell, Erath, Hamilton, McCulloch, Mills, San Saba and, Somervell counties.

No Democrats filed for the seat.

Republicans Robert Morrow and Lani Popp are vying for the Dist. 5 seat on the State Board of Education.

The winner faces Democrat Rebecca Bell-Metereau in November.

ELECTION DAY VOTING INFORMATION

In Bell County Republicans Steve Duskie and Jeff Parker face off in a GOP runoff Tuesday to succeed 426th State District Judge Fancy Jezek, who didn’t seek re-election.

No Democrats filed for the seat.

McLennan County Republicans will decide a runoff between Kristi DeCluitt and Thomas West who hope to succeed retiring 19th State District Court Judge Ralph Strother

No Democrats filed for the seat.

Chrissy Brault and James A. “Jim” Smith are vying for the nomination to the Pct. 1 seat on the McLennan County Commissioners Court.

Incumbent Kelly Snell decided not to seek another term.

The winner faces Democrat Alice Rodriguez in November.

Bosque County voters will decide a Republican runoff for sheriff between Clint Pullin and Trace Hendricks, the winner of which faces Democrat Danny Ragsdale in November.

Coryell County Republicans will decide a runoff between Ryan Basham and Justin Veazey for the Pct. 3 seat on the Coryell County Commissioners Court.

No Democrat filed for the seat.

Freestone County Republicans will decide a runoff between Ronnie French and Lloyd Lynn Lane for the Pct. 3 seat on the Freestone County Commissioners Court.

No Democrats filed for the seat.

They’ll also decide a Republican runoff race in which Richard Lee McGowan is challenging incumbent Pct. 3 County Constable Pamela Brackens Barnes.

No Democrats filed for the seat.

Milam County Republicans will decide a runoff race in which Henry “Hub” Hubnik is challenging incumbent Pct. 1 County Commissioner Richard “Opey” Watkins.

No Democrats filed for the seat.

Mills County Republicans will decide a runoff race in which Dale Partin is challenging incumbent Pct. 3 County Commissioner Robert Hall.

No Democrats filed for the seat.

ELECTION DAY VOTING INFORMATION

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.