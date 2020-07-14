White House campaign to help jobless ‘find something new’

WASHINGTON (AP) - A new White House-backed ad campaign aims to encourage people who are unemployed or unhappy in their jobs or careers to “find something new.”

The campaign's opening ad for Tuesday's roll out features ordinary people sharing their stories.

A companion website provides links to training and other resources.

The Trump administration has long emphasized skills-based job and vocational training, arguing that many jobs don't require a college degree.

The new ad campaign has been in the works for some time but has taken on new urgency after the coronavirus pandemic cost millions of people their jobs.

