Brazil’s Bolsonaro gets new positive coronavirus test result

SAO PAULO (AP) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the new coronavirus for a second time, following his July 7 announcement that he has COVID-19.

The far-right leader said Wednesday that he hasn’t experienced serious symptoms of the disease as he isolates at the presidential residence in capital of Brasilia.

Before his diagnosis, Bolsonaroad spent many of his weekends since the beginning of the pandemic mingling in crowds without wearing a mask.

The president is treating his COVID-19 with the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, although it has not been proven effective against the virus.

