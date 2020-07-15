Advertisement

COVID-19: Central Texas toddler hospitalized, 2 more deaths, dozens of new cases

A toddler diagnosed with COVID-19 is among the dozens of area residents hospitalized in Waco because of the virus. (File)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(KWTX) - A toddler diagnosed with COVID-19 was in a local hospital Wednesday and public health officials reported two more deaths and dozens of new cases of the virus.

The 2-year-old is among more than 70 residents hospitalized in Waco because of the virus, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver confirmed during a virtual news conference Wednesday.

Deaver provided no additional details, but did say the toddler has been hospitalized for several days.

Word of the hospitalization came just before health officials announced the county’s 19th death, an 87-year-old white woman who died Tuesday at a local hospital.

Bell County public health officials, meanwhile announced a 15th death Wednesday, a man in his 70s who was hospitalized earlier this month.

The two new deaths and another death in Navarro County pushed the region’s death toll to more than 50 Wednesday.

Bell County reported 85 new cases of the virus Wednesday, raising the county’s total to 2,375.

A total of 627 patients have recovered.

McLennan County reported 176 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, increasing the county’s total to 2,920.

Of that number, 1,186 cases were active and 1,716 patients have recovered.

Seventy three patients were hospitalized Tuesday, 10 of them on ventilators.

Of the 73, 57 are McLennan County residents.

Of the new cases, eight involve residents who are 10 or younger; 43 involve residents who range in age from 11 to 19; 24 involve residents in their 20s; 35 involve residents in their 30s; 19 involve residents in their 40s; 29 involve residents in their 50s and 18 involve residents who are 60 or older.

Eighteen patients have died.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

