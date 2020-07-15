Advertisement

Crash involving 18-wheelers backs up I-35 traffic

A crash involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning closed down the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Waco.
A crash involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning closed down the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Waco. (TxDOT traffic camera photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A crash involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning closed down the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Waco and backed up southbound traffic as well.

The accident was reported at around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Interstate 35 and South 8th Street.

An 18-wheeler that was southbound on the highway struck the median barrier and pushed it into the northbound lanes of traffic where another 18-wheeler hit it.

Initial reports indicated one 18-wheeler is heavily damaged and that heavy equipment will be required to remove the wreckage from the highway.

Only one southbound lane was open to traffic late Wednesday morning.

The Texas Department of Transportation says clearing the accident scene could take several hours.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

