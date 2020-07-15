Election 2020, Texas-Special Election, 14th Senate, ADVISORY

Editors, News Directors,

The Associated Press has withdrawn its call for the special general election in Texas' 14th Senate district.

In Texas, candidates must win more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. The AP initially declared Democrat Sarah Eckhardt the winner.

With all precincts reporting, Eckhardt has 49.6% of the vote. The state may still add overseas absentee ballots to the count.

The race is now too close to call.

