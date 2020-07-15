Advertisement

Election 2020, Texas-Special Election, 14th Senate, ADVISORY

Editors, News Directors,
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Associated Press has withdrawn its call for the special general election in Texas' 14th Senate district.

In Texas, candidates must win more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. The AP initially declared Democrat Sarah Eckhardt the winner.

With all precincts reporting, Eckhardt has 49.6% of the vote. The state may still add overseas absentee ballots to the count.

The race is now too close to call.

The AP

