Election 2020, Texas-Special Election, 14th Senate, ADVISORY
Editors, News Directors,
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Editors, News Directors,
The Associated Press has withdrawn its call for the special general election in Texas' 14th Senate district.
In Texas, candidates must win more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. The AP initially declared Democrat Sarah Eckhardt the winner.
With all precincts reporting, Eckhardt has 49.6% of the vote. The state may still add overseas absentee ballots to the count.
The race is now too close to call.
The AP