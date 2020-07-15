Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Air Force veteran MJ Hegar has won the Democratic nomination in Texas for U.S. Senate. Hegar on Tuesday defeated state Sen. Royce West in a primary runoff election that had been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. She will be an underdog against Republican incumbent John Cornyn but Democrats believe President Donald Trump’s sagging poll numbers give them an opening for an upset in America’s biggest red state. Hegar has run as a moderate and nearly won a House seat in a heavily conservative district in 2018.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former White House physician has won the Republican nomination for a congressional seat in Texas. Ronny Jackson on Tuesday defeated Josh Winegarner in a primary runoff in the deeply red Texas Panhandle. Jackson is a retired Navy rear admiral who was also the White House physician to presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Trump picked him to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs but that nomination was derailed by allegations of drinking on the job and over-prescribing drugs. Jackson denied the allegations, and Trump endorsed his campaign.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A record number of people with the coronavirus are in Texas hospitals as the state also sets a record for the number of new cases reported. The number of people in hospitals in Texas has continued to climb after topping 10,000 for the first time on Friday. That number was at 10,569 on Tuesday as the state tries to contain the spread in what has become one of America’s biggest hot zones. Hospitalizations and infection rates have soared in the aftermath of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott embarking on what had been one of the most aggressive reopenings across the country.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 22-year-old woman accused of helping hide the body of a slain Texas soldier has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the crime. Cecily Aguilar of Killeen, near Fort Hood, entered the pleas Tuesday to three conspiracy charges from the death of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillén. Aguilar remains in the Bell County Jail in Belton while awaiting trial. Investigators say Aaron Robinson, a fellow Army specialist who committed suicide on July 1, killed and dismembered Guillén and had Aguilar help dispose of the body in nearby woods. Her disappearance became the focus of a nationwide missing-persons search.