Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is holding primary runoff elections amid a single-day record of nearly 10,800 confirmed new cases of the coronavirus. State health officials Tuesday also reported 87 new deaths. The bleak new markers come as Air Force veteran MJ Hegar and state Sen. Royce West were vying for the Democratic nomination to take on Republican incumbent John Cornyn. Fears over the coronavirus kept some poll workers home, forcing San Antonio to open fewer polling places than originally planned.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A record number of people with the coronavirus are in Texas hospitals as the state also sets a record for the number of new cases reported. The number of people in hospitals in Texas has continued to climb after topping 10,000 for the first time on Friday. That number was at 10,569 on Tuesday as the state tries to contain the spread in what has become one of America’s biggest hot zones. Hospitalizations and infection rates have soared in the aftermath of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott embarking on what had been one of the most aggressive reopenings across the country.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a judge's order that the Dakota Access Pipeline be shut down in three weeks. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Tuesday issued an “administrative stay” of the judge's order. But The Bismarck Tribune reports that the appeals court said its order “should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits” of the case. The stay will remain in place until the appeals court rules on whether developer Energy Transfer can keep oil flowing while the court decides its appeal of the shutdown order.

DALLAS (AP) — Investigators say a pilot’s errors and disorientation were primary factors in causing the 2019 crash of a Boeing 767 cargo plane in Texas. The National Transportation Safety Board heard testimony Tuesday on the crash of Atlas Air Flight 3591. Investigators say the co-pilot who was flying the jet was a “train wreck” in training. They say he incorrectly believed the jet was about to stall before pushing it into a fatal nosedive that ended in a bay east of Houston. They say he also gave false information to Atlas Air, concealing issues at past employers.