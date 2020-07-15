Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos could miss the start of the season because of an injured right ankle sustained in an intrasquad game. Manager Chris Woodward said Chirinos was probably better than anticpated Tuesday, a day after getting hurt. But it's still unclear if he will be ready for the season opener July 24 against Colorado. Chirinos was hurt Monday night when taking a throw at the plate, and rolled his ankle when Scott Heineman slid into it. Left fielder Willie Calhoun left the same game after feeling tightness in his right hip flexor. He had an MRI on Tuesday.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Formulating a plan to get a team ready for the restart of the NBA season wasn’t as difficult as one might expect for Indiana coach Nate McMillan. Turns out, he’s been through something similar to this before. Spending an extended stretch away from home during the summer, while unprecedented as part of an NBA season, isn’t exactly a foreign concept for those with USA Basketball experience like the Olympics and the World Cup. Plenty of players and coaches at Walt Disney World see parallels between those experiences and the situation they're in now.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have indefinitely furloughed about 60 full-time employees. The move comes 10 days before the start of the pandemic-delayed season that will begin without any fans able to attend games at the Rangers' new stadium. Team officials had said in March they hoped to avoid furloughs. But owner Ray Davis said in a statement Tuesday that severe financial consequences of the coronavirus shutdown and lingering uncertainty of when fans would be allowed at games left the organization out of options. That was after four months of cost-saving measures, budget cuts and salary decreases.

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros spent the off-season reeling from a sign-stealing scandal that cost manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs. Veteran Dusty Baker took over as the manager of the AL champs just before spring training. And Baker, the 71-year-old manager in what could be his last shot at a World Series title, hopes that the scandal doesn’t hang over the team when the season finally begins on July 24 when the Astros host the Mariners.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have All-Star slugger Joey Gallo back and a bolstered starting rotation for their new home. The Rangers were 10 games over .500 halfway through manager Chris Woodward's first season. They faded in the second half with Gallo hurt and some inconsistent pitching. Gallo is recovered from right wrist surgery. He had no symptoms despite testing positive for coronavirus. Two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber and veterans Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles were added to the rotation. The opener will be their first game in a new stadium with a retractable roof.