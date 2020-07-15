Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NYC RESTAURANT WAITERS

Without waiter jobs, what happens to creative New York?

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been the story for many a starry-eyed creative type looking for a big break — wait tables to pay the bills, while auditioning, performing, writing, whatever it takes. But there’s been a plot twist, thanks to the coronavirus putting thousands and thousands of food servers out of work in recent months as restaurants were forced to shut down their dine-in services. And with so much uncertainty over what restaurant dining will look like even as New York City tries to reopen, there’s concern about what that’s going to mean for the city’s creative class if the jobs are no longer readily available.

ELECTION 2020-TEXAS

Democrat MJ Hegar wins Senate nomination in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Air Force veteran MJ Hegar has won the Democratic nomination in Texas for U.S. Senate. Hegar on Tuesday defeated state Sen. Royce West in a primary runoff election that had been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. She will be an underdog against Republican incumbent John Cornyn but Democrats believe President Donald Trump’s sagging poll numbers give them an opening for an upset in America’s biggest red state. Hegar has run as a moderate and nearly won a House seat in a heavily conservative district in 2018.

ELECTION 2020-TEXAS-RONNY JACKSON

Trump's former doctor wins House GOP nomination in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former White House physician has won the Republican nomination for a congressional seat in Texas. Ronny Jackson on Tuesday defeated Josh Winegarner in a primary runoff in the deeply red Texas Panhandle. Jackson is a retired Navy rear admiral who was also the White House physician to presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Trump picked him to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs but that nomination was derailed by allegations of drinking on the job and over-prescribing drugs. Jackson denied the allegations, and Trump endorsed his campaign.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Texas reports record number of virus cases, hospitalizations

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A record number of people with the coronavirus are in Texas hospitals as the state also sets a record for the number of new cases reported. The number of people in hospitals in Texas has continued to climb after topping 10,000 for the first time on Friday. That number was at 10,569 on Tuesday as the state tries to contain the spread in what has become one of America’s biggest hot zones. Hospitalizations and infection rates have soared in the aftermath of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott embarking on what had been one of the most aggressive reopenings across the country.

AP-US-MISSING-SOLDIER-TEXAS

Woman pleads not guilty to charges in Texas soldier's death

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 22-year-old woman accused of helping hide the body of a slain Texas soldier has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the crime. Cecily Aguilar of Killeen, near Fort Hood, entered the pleas Tuesday to three conspiracy charges from the death of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillén. Aguilar remains in the Bell County Jail in Belton while awaiting trial. Investigators say Aaron Robinson, a fellow Army specialist who committed suicide on July 1, killed and dismembered Guillén and had Aguilar help dispose of the body in nearby woods. Her disappearance became the focus of a nationwide missing-persons search.

CARGO PLANE CRASH-INVESTIGATION

Investigators say pilot in Texas cargo crash made errors

DALLAS (AP) — Investigators say a pilot’s errors and disorientation were primary factors in causing the 2019 crash of a Boeing 767 cargo plane in Texas. The National Transportation Safety Board heard testimony Tuesday on the crash of Atlas Air Flight 3591. Investigators say the co-pilot who was flying the jet was a “train wreck” in training. They say he incorrectly believed the jet was about to stall before pushing it into a fatal nosedive that ended in a bay east of Houston. They say he also gave false information to Atlas Air, concealing issues at past employers.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-MAP

Biden's Texas ad signals opportunity in GOP stronghold

Joe Biden is targeting Texas with a modest advertising investment that raises new questions about President Donald Trump’s vulnerability in the longtime Republican stronghold as coronavirus infections explode. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee doesn't mention Trump in the ad and instead offers an uplifting message that allows voters to envision him in the role of consoler-in-chief. Trump’s campaign laughed off the small new investment, and even some Democrats are skeptical of Biden’s chances in Texas. But his modest step into a state that hasn’t backed a Democrat for president in 44 years reflected the extent to which the pandemic threatens to scramble the electoral map this fall.

DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE

Appeals court temporarily halts Dakota Access line shutdown

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a judge's order that the Dakota Access Pipeline be shut down in three weeks. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Tuesday issued an “administrative stay” of the judge's order. But The Bismarck Tribune reports that the appeals court said its order “should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits” of the case. The stay will remain in place until the appeals court rules on whether developer Energy Transfer can keep oil flowing while the court decides its appeal of the shutdown order.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOL POLITICS

Masks for kids? Schools confront the politics of reopening

Schools and educators across the U.S. have landed in the middle of an increasingly politicized debate over how best to reopen schools this fall. It's a daunting challenge as coronavirus infections spike in many places. Some parents object to masks and social distancing and want schools open full time. Others are calling for part-time school and face coverings for all. School board meetings, social media debates and online petitions have often devolved into mudslinging. Some parents are threatening to pull their children from school districts if masks are required. Other parents and many teachers want precautions to be taken.

MASS SHOOTING-TEXAS-MENTAL HEALTH

Lawyer: El Paso shooting suspect has 'mental disabilities'

DALLAS (AP) — Lawyers for a man charged with shooting scores of people in a racist attack at a Texas Walmart last summer say he has diagnosed mental disabilities. Patrick Crusius' attorneys said in a court filing that he has "severe, lifelong neurological and mental disabilities.” They say the 21-year-old and was treated with anti-psychotic medication following his arrest moments after the massacre in El Paso that killed 23. The lawyers claim this may be a “red flag” against federal prosecutors pursuing the death penalty. A lawyer for Crusius' family declined to comment. Prosecutors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.