Advertisement

N.C. city approves reparations for Black residents through community investment

Pedestrians and traffic weave past the Art Deco buildings in downtown Asheville, N.C., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2002.
Pedestrians and traffic weave past the Art Deco buildings in downtown Asheville, N.C., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2002.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) - Council members in a North Carolina city voted Tuesday night to approve reparations for its Black citizens.

The Asheville City Council apologized for the city’s role in slavery, discrimination and denial of basic liberties in a unanimous vote, reports the Citizen-Times.

“It is simply not enough to remove statutes. Black people in this country are dealing with issues that are systemic in nature,” Councilman Keith Young told the newspaper.

The resolution doesn’t mandate direct payments, but will make investments in areas where Black citizens face disparities, such as increasing minority home ownership, closing gaps in health care, education, employment and pay, and neighborhood safety.

The resolution also creates a committee to recommend programs and resources.

The city council also voted at Tuesday night’s meeting to approve a Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Asheville and voted to select an outside firm to investigate the police department’s actions during recent protests.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19: Fewer new cases, but more hospitalizations, more deaths

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Central Texas public health officials reported three more deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday and nearly 300 new cases of the virus including a toddler who’s in a local hospital.

National

Obama, Biden, Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Con artists on Wednesday apparently hacked into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians and major companies in an apparent bitcoin scam.

News

Drive-by shooting victim flown to local hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
A man who was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in a residential neighborhood near a popular park was flown to a local hospital.

National

‘Magic School Bus’ author Joanna Cole dies at age 75

Updated: 1 hour ago
Scholastic announced that Joanna Cole, a resident of Sioux City, Iowa, died Sunday. The cause was Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Latest News

National

How to spot Comet Neowise

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
It got its name from NASA's Neowise infrared space telescope that spotted it in March.

National

Comet Neowise near Seattle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Check out this timelapse video of the newly discovered comet Neowise.

Coronavirus

Woman wants half of Starbucks barista’s $100K GoFundMe

Updated: 2 hours ago
Amber Gilles posted a Facebook photo to criticize Starbucks barista Lenin Gutierrez for refusing to serve her because she did not have a mask on.

National

Men should limit alcohol to 1 drink a day, experts say

Updated: 2 hours ago
If you decide to have an alcoholic drink, limiting yourself to one a day is best — whether you’re a man or woman.

Coronavirus

Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

National Politics

Lawyers: Trump might claim harassment in tax return quest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday they’re considering challenging subpoenas for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that the subpoenas are a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.