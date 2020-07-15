Police ask for help in search for local teenager’s killer

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police asked for the public’s help Wednesday as they search for leads in a shooting just days after Christmas that left a teenager dead.

Officers found Lou Busby III, 19, in a vehicle after responding to a report of a crash at around 1 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2019 in the 4100 block of Stan Schlueter Loop.

He died on Dec. 31, 2019 at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Busby had attended a party earlier in the night with several area high school students at what police described in a press release as “a newly constructed residence.”

He left the party in a vehicle that was headed toward Stan Schlueter Loop when shots were fired.

An older white sedan was in the area at the time, witnesses told officers.

Investigators were looking for the sedan, which may be a Honda.

They’re are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

