Advertisement

Police ask for help in search for local teenager’s killer

Lou Busby III, 19, died on Dec. 31, 2019 at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. (Killeen Police Dept. photo)
Lou Busby III, 19, died on Dec. 31, 2019 at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. (Killeen Police Dept. photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police asked for the public’s help Wednesday as they search for leads in a shooting just days after Christmas that left a teenager dead.

Officers found Lou Busby III, 19, in a vehicle after responding to a report of a crash at around 1 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2019 in the 4100 block of Stan Schlueter Loop.

He died on Dec. 31, 2019 at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Busby had attended a party earlier in the night with several area high school students at what police described in a press release as “a newly constructed residence.”

He left the party in a vehicle that was headed toward Stan Schlueter Loop when shots were fired.

An older white sedan was in the area at the time, witnesses told officers.

Investigators were looking for the sedan, which may be a Honda.

They’re are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Killeen Police Needs the Community's Help in the Murder of Lou Busby III

Killeen Police Needs the Community's Help in the Murder of Lou Busby III On Saturday, December 28, 2019, at approximately 1:03 a.m., officers with the Killeen Police Department were dispatched to the 4100 block of Stan Schlueter Loop in reference to a crash. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a 19 year-old male occupant of the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was attending a party at a newly constructed residence with several area high school students. The victim left the party in a vehicle towards Stan Schlueter when shots were fired. Witnesses told officers that an older white sedan was in the area where the crash was. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Violent Crimes Unit, are looking for an older white sedan, possibly a Honda. On Wednesday, December 31, 2019, the victim, 19 years-old Lou Busby III, succumbed to his injuries at Baylor Scott & White Hospital. Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Posted by Killeen Police Department on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19: Fewer new cases, but more hospitalizations, more deaths

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Central Texas public health officials reported three more deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday and nearly 300 new cases of the virus including a toddler who’s in a local hospital.

News

Drive-by shooting victim flown to local hospital

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
A man who was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in a residential neighborhood near a popular park was flown to a local hospital.

News

Waco mayor against 2nd economic shutdown

Updated: 46 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Drive-by shooting under investigation in Killeen

Updated: 48 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Central Texas Ace gets his Golden Glove

Updated: 50 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Latest News

News

Veteran readiness and employment service helping military find work

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The Veteran Business Administration says they’ve given a facelift to a benefit program aimed at helping veterans find work and higher education.

Tell Me Something Good

Surprise special delivery arrives at home of sidelined local minor league player

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A local minor leaguer who’s sidelined by the COIVD-19 pandemic received a surprise special delivery.

News

Crash involving 18-wheelers backs up I-35 traffic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A crash involving two 18-wheelers Wednesday morning closed down the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 and backed up southbound traffic, as well.

News

Slain Fort Hood soldier declared AWOL after disappearance in 2019 will be reinstated

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
A Fort Hood soldier declared AWOL after disappearing in August 2019 whose remains were found last month during a search of a wooded field will be reinstated and is entitled to a military funeral and benefits, Fort Hood confirmed Wednesday.

News

Largest school district in Central Texas prepares for an unprecedented fall term

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The largest school district in Central Texas is preparing for an unprecedented fall term amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and concerns about the health not only of students and teachers, but also parents and other family members to whom children could spread the virus.