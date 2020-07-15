Police release photos of suspect after stolen SNAP card used in area stores

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Authorities released surveillance photos of a suspect Wednesday after a stolen SNAP card was used to make purchases at a local H-E-B store and a 7-Eleven store.

The benefits card was in a wallet stolen from a home in the 2200 block of Silver Way Drive in Killeen along with several identification cards, authorities said Wednesday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.