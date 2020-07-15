Advertisement

Police release photos of suspect after stolen SNAP card used in area stores

Authorities released surveillance photos of a suspect Wednesday after a stolen SNAP card was used to make purchases at several local stores. (Police photo)
Authorities released surveillance photos of a suspect Wednesday after a stolen SNAP card was used to make purchases at several local stores. (Police photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Authorities released surveillance photos of a suspect Wednesday after a stolen SNAP card was used to make purchases at a local H-E-B store and a 7-Eleven store.

The benefits card was in a wallet stolen from a home in the 2200 block of Silver Way Drive in Killeen along with several identification cards, authorities said Wednesday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crash involving 18-wheelers backs up I-35 traffic

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A crash involving two 18-wheelers Wednesday morning closed down the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 and backed up southbound traffic, as well.

News

Swann concedes GOP congressional runoff to Sessions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rissa Shaw and Joe Villasana
Waco businesswoman Renee Swann conceded her Republican primary runoff race against former Dallas Congressman Pete Sessions Tuesday evening in Waco.

News

Local jail inmate dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Authorities were investigating Tuesday after a local county jail inmate died.

News

Slain Fort Hood soldier declared AWOL after disappearance in 2019 will be reinstated

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
A Fort Hood soldier declared AWOL after disappearing in August 2019 whose remains were found last month during a search of a wooded field will be reinstated and is entitled to a military funeral and benefits, his mother said Tuesday night.

News

Woman charged in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier named in 3-count indictment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas woman named in a three-count indictment Tuesday stemming from the death and dismemberment of Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen pleaded not guilty in an appearance before a federal magistrate.

Latest News

Health

Walmart, Sam’s Club to require customers to wear masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Walmart and Sam’s Club stores will require customers to wear facial coverings effective July 20.

News

Governor: Texas will extend time that schools will be allowed to stay online-only

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By ALIYYA SWABY AND PATRICK SVITEK
Schools had previously been told that they would need to limit online-only instruction to the first three weeks of the school year, or they'd lose state funding.

News

Central Texas basketball player makes Texas all-star team

Updated: 17 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Health

Texas COVID-19 count rises to more than 275,000, area count to more than 7,000

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Staff
Texas set a one-day record in the number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, while 400 new cases were confirmed in Central Texas, boosting the regional total to more than 7,000.

Tell Me Something Good

Local girl who ‘eats, sleeps and breathes basketball’ has big dreams

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A young Central Texas basketball player "born with a ball in her hands" is raising money to travel to Atlanta, Ga., next month after making a team including best-of-the-best players from across the state of Texas.