Advertisement

Prescott set for franchise tag without long-term Dallas deal

Prescott’s one-year contract is worth $31.4 million.
Prescott’s one-year contract is worth $31.4 million.
Prescott’s one-year contract is worth $31.4 million.(AP)
By SCHUYLER DIXON
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (AP) -Dak Prescott is set to play the 2020 season under the franchise tag after the Dallas Cowboys and their star quarterback couldn’t agree on a long-term contract. Clubs had until Wednesday afternoon to reach multiyear deals with players on franchise tags. NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry of Tennessee and Kansas City defensive end Chris Jones reached deals before the deadline. They were the only two of the 14 tagged in March. Prescott’s one-year contract is worth $31.4 million. The 2016 fourth-round pick earned slightly more than $4 million total in his first four seasons.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Charlie Brewer named to Preseason Davey O’Brien List

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT
|
By Royden Ogletree and Taylor Bryan
Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer named to preseason watch list for award given to the nation's top quarterback

Sports

High schools resume summer workouts

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Several high schools in Central Texas resumed summer workouts on Monday. During a recommended break, the UIL released updated guidelines for schools to follow.

Sports

Twelve more Baylor student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By Royden Ogletree
As Baylor continues to onboard student-athletes ahead of the fall semester, ongoing testing for COVID-19 continues, 11 more student athletes across fall all sports have tested positive.

Sports

Terrel Bernard named to 2020 Bednarik Award Watch List

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT
Baylor junior linebacker Terrel Bernard has been named to the watch list for the 26th annual Chuck Bednarik Award presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football by the Maxwell Football Club.

Latest News

Sports

Rockets’ Westbrook says he tested positive for coronavirus

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT
Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets says he has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he plans to eventually join his team at the restart of the NBA season.

Sports

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey voices concern over football season

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey appeared on ESPN Radio with Marty Smith and Ryan McGee Saturday to discuss the upcoming football season. Sankey admitted “We are running out of time to correct and get things right” and his concerns for the starting the season during this pandemic are “high to very high.”

Sports

Waco ISD names Kyle Chapman University's new soccer coach

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT

Sports

A Chapman will continue to run University’s soccer program

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
University High School has a new soccer coach, Kyle Chapman. His brother, Mike Chapman, led the program for 26 years before his death in January.

Sports

Baylor coach officiates player's wedding

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT

Sports

Baylor coach officiates player’s wedding

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
On Sunday, Baylor football's associate head coach, Joey McGuire took on a new role. He officiated the wedding of a former player.