Prescott set for franchise tag without long-term Dallas deal

WACO, Texas (AP) -Dak Prescott is set to play the 2020 season under the franchise tag after the Dallas Cowboys and their star quarterback couldn’t agree on a long-term contract. Clubs had until Wednesday afternoon to reach multiyear deals with players on franchise tags. NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry of Tennessee and Kansas City defensive end Chris Jones reached deals before the deadline. They were the only two of the 14 tagged in March. Prescott’s one-year contract is worth $31.4 million. The 2016 fourth-round pick earned slightly more than $4 million total in his first four seasons.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.