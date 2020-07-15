Advertisement

Rogers coach: ‘Pessimistic sentiment’ toward starting HSFB season on time

By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With high school football scheduled to begin in about six weeks, some coaches are are becoming increasingly skeptical that it’ll happen on time.

It was a good sign that high school football programs returned to strength & conditioning workouts this week, of course with a few changes to safety guidelines due to COVID-19.

Some states, like Mississippi and North Carolina, have already delayed the start of their fall sports. Some Texas coaches, like Rogers’ Charlie Roten, are hoping for a reminder from the UIL that August 3 is still the date to start practices.

Rogers is supposed to play its first scrimmage against the Troy Trojans August 14.

