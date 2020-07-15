Advertisement

Drive-by shooting victim flown to local hospital

A man who was injured in what evidently was a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in a Killeen residential neighborhood was flown to a local hospital. (Photo by Eric Franklin)
A man who was injured in what evidently was a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in a Killeen residential neighborhood was flown to a local hospital. (Photo by Eric Franklin)(KWTX)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man who was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in a Killeen residential neighborhood was flown to a local hospital.

Officers found the victim on a porch after responding to report of gunfire at around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Cedarhill Drive and Rainbow Circle off Westcliff Road.

Initial reports indicated the victim was struck in the neck and arm.

Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots.

Police say two or three shots were fired from a vehicle in which several people were riding.

The unidentified victim was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tell Me Something Good

Surprise special delivery arrives at home of sidelined local minor league player

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Hays
A local minor leaguer who’s sidelined by the COIVD-19 pandemic received a surprise special delivery.

News

Crash involving 18-wheelers backs up I-35 traffic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A crash involving two 18-wheelers Wednesday morning closed down the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 and backed up southbound traffic, as well.

Health

COVID-19: Central Texas toddler hospitalized, 2 more deaths, dozens of new cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A toddler diagnosed with COVID-19 was in a local hospital Wednesday and public health officials reported two more deaths and dozens of new cases of the virus.

News

Slain Fort Hood soldier declared AWOL after disappearance in 2019 will be reinstated

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
A Fort Hood soldier declared AWOL after disappearing in August 2019 whose remains were found last month during a search of a wooded field will be reinstated and is entitled to a military funeral and benefits, Fort Hood confirmed Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Largest school district in Central Texas prepares for an unprecedented fall term

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The largest school district in Central Texas is preparing for an unprecedented fall term amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and concerns about the health not only of students and teachers, but also parents and other family members to whom children could spread the virus.

News

Texas classrooms can stay closed this fall without losing state funding, TEA says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ALIYYA SWABY
School districts won't lose state funding if they stick with virtual classes this fall because a local health authority has mandated that classrooms remain closed.

News

Swann concedes GOP congressional runoff to Sessions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw and Joe Villasana
Waco businesswoman Renee Swann conceded her Republican primary runoff race against former Dallas Congressman Pete Sessions Tuesday evening in Waco.

News

Local jail inmate dies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Authorities were investigating Tuesday after a local county jail inmate died.

News

Woman charged in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier named in 3-count indictment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas woman named in a three-count indictment Tuesday stemming from the death and dismemberment of Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen pleaded not guilty in an appearance before a federal magistrate.

News

Police release photos of suspect after stolen SNAP card used in area stores

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities released surveillance photos of a suspect Wednesday after a stolen SNAP card was used to make purchases at several local stores.