Drive-by shooting victim flown to local hospital

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man who was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in a Killeen residential neighborhood was flown to a local hospital.

Officers found the victim on a porch after responding to report of gunfire at around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Cedarhill Drive and Rainbow Circle off Westcliff Road.

Initial reports indicated the victim was struck in the neck and arm.

Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots.

Police say two or three shots were fired from a vehicle in which several people were riding.

The unidentified victim was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

