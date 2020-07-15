Advertisement

Surprise special delivery arrives at home of sidelined local minor league player

Matthew Kent, who’s in the minor league organization of the Boston Red Sox, received the Rawlings Gold Glove award by special delivery. (Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Midway High School and Texas A&M University graduate who is home in Waco after the minor league baseball season during which he was expected to play was canceled because of COVID-19 got a special delivery this past week--a golden glove.

The Rawlings Gold Glove awarded to player Matthew Kent, who's in the minor league organization of the Boston Red Sox, is a prestigious honor given to one player per position in all of the minor leagues for exceptional fielding.

The 2015 Texas A&M grad was chosen at the pitching position for the 2019 season in which Kent pitched 152 1/3 innings with a thousand fielding percentage, meaning he didn’t commit a single fielding error.

“I was really surprised,” Kent said when he learned of the award in the winter.

“I didn’t even know I was being considered.”

Rawlings planned to honor Kent on the field of a game this spring season, but with the threat of coronavirus canceling that, they instead, packaged up the large award and mailed it to his doorstep.

“We didn’t know what it was when it showed up on the front porch,” Kent said.

“My mom tried to pick it up and she couldn’t because it was like 40 pounds.”

Kent said the trophy has already found a home in the living room of his parent’s home where he’s been living, unexpectedly, since leaving spring training on March 15 in Florida.

“They sat us down and said ‘we have to shut down for the coronavirus and safety concerns’ so they sent us back home.”

Kent was hoping to make the major league roster but didn’t get the call for the top 48 players invited to train in Boston for the upcoming season.

He’s now passing the time working at D-1 Training in Waco and hoping to make a difference in the lives of area youth while he navigates an unprecedented time.

“I ended up grabbing my normal fall and winter job at D1 Waco helping the youth of the area develop their athletic skills and become better athletes and people,” he said.

And with glove in hand and golden glove at home, Kent says he’ll stay ready in hopes of getting a call for the big leagues.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

