Temperatures Cooling Off Over The Coming Days

We FINALLY have some cooler weather to talk about! Yes, even though cooler weather in summer is still ‘hot', we’ll take any heat-relief that we can get. Morning clouds moving through should help to keep our afternoon temperatures a bit cooler than we’ve seen in days past. Sunshine starts to return by lunch time and should be back for the afternoon. High temperatures warm into the upper 90s for most with a few 100° and 101° highs showing up near and west of I-35. Heat index values should only climb as high as 105°. Morning clouds will be around again Thursday morning too and should help to keep highs near 100° Thursday afternoon. High pressure is expected to weaken and move away this weekend. High pressure weakening will open the door for a few more clouds next week during the day and near normal temperatures in the upper 90s. High pressure moving away will also open the door for very weak disturbances to move into Central and South Texas off the Gulf of Mexico. These disturbances could spark rain, mainly near the coast, next week but rain chances are staying at 10% or lower next week.

