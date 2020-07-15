Temperatures Trend in the Right Direction...Downward!

We will get a break from triple digit heat in just a few short days as our weather pattern changes every so slightly. Any change away from the stifling heat we’ve had these past several days will be welcomed! It’ll stay hot...it is summer in Texas after all, but at least we will see a slight improvement for the weekend and into next week.

Tonight temperatures will get into the upper 70s and there will be some cloud cover increasing tonight and early tomorrow morning. The clouds don’t last long and sunshine rules the day tomorrow with highs around 100 degrees again. Winds will be out of the south, 10-20 mph, giving us a nice breeze throughout the day. Humidity will be a tad lower, especially west of I-35 and combined with the hot temperatures and breezy winds, there is the potential for elevated fire danger west of I-35 for Thursday. Winds will relax a little more on Friday and through the weekend lowering the fire risk for the weekend.

Our dome of high pressure is expected to weaken and move eastward for the weekend. That will open the door for a few more clouds next week during the day and near normal temperatures in the upper 90s. High pressure moving away will also open the door for very weak disturbances to move into Central and South Texas off the Gulf of Mexico. These disturbances could spark rain, mainly near the coast, next week but rain chances are staying at 20% or lower next week.

