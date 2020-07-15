Associated Press Texas Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 15.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 9:30 AM Texas Commission on Environmental Quality meeting via webinar

Weblinks: https://www.tceq.texas.gov/, https://twitter.com/TCEQNews

Contacts: TCEQ media, tceq@service.govdelivery.com, 1 512 239 5000

https://www.gotomeeting.com/webinar/join-webinar / Webinar ID 955-062-059 (562) 247-8422 / Access Code 748-065-286

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 10:00 AM '2020 Congressional Pig Book' released - Citizens Against Government Waste release '2020 Congressional Pig Book' - a database of pork projects identified by CAGW - and the 2020 Pig Book Summary, profiling 'the most egregious examples' from the fiscal year 2020 appropriations bills, via virtual press conference with Republicans Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Reps. Ted Budd, Tim Burchett, Bill Flores, Debbie Lesko, Tom McClintock and Ralph Norman, with pre-recorded messages from GOP Sens. Mike Braun, Ted Cruz, Joni Ernst, Mike Lee and Rand Paul

Weblinks: http://www.cagw.org, https://twitter.com/GovWaste

Contacts: Alex Abrams, CAGW communications, aabrams@cagw.org, 1 202 271 3979

The virtual press conference will be held on a private Zoom webinar. If you respond and plan to attend, you will receive a private invitation to the virtual conference. Please do not share this information with anyone else. They will not be allowed into the webinar. However, if you have a substitute reporter, they can let them in with their approval. Hold your questions until the end of the press conference

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 11:00 AM Texas Health and Human Services hosts webinars - Texas Health and Human Services hosts Assisted Living Facilities provider webinar (11:00 AM CDT) and Day Activity and Health Services provider webinar (2:00 PM CDT)

Weblinks: http://hhs.texas.gov

Contacts: Texas HHS, txhhs@public.govdelivery.com, 1 512 428 1932

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2454137849109032720 * https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7038089786237408272

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 3:00 PM HISD announces reopening plan for 2020-2021 school year - Houston Independent School District Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan hosts press conference to announce the district's reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year, via livestream

Location: HISD Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, 4400 W 18th St, Houston, TX

Weblinks: http://www.houstonisd.org, https://twitter.com/HoustonISD

Contacts: HISD Press Office, PressOffice@houstonisd.org, 1 713 556 6393

The press conference will be livestreamed on HoustonISD.org/livetv and Facebook.com/HoustonISD.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 5:00 PM 'Pro-Life Voices for Trump - Texas' event - 'Pro-Life Voices for Trump - Texas' Interfaith Prayer Call, with Southern Baptist pastor, author, and radio and television host Dr Robert Jeffress

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 Lennox International Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.lennoxinternational.com

Contacts: Steve Harrison, Lennox International Inc Investor Relations, investor@lennoxintl.com, 1 972 497 6670

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 Quanta Services Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investors.quantaservices.com/events_calendar

Contacts: Kip Rupp, Quanta Services Investor Relations, investors@quantaservices.com, 1 713 341 7260

--------------------

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 16 12:00 PM House Veterans Affairs subcommittee legislative hearing - Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs Subcommittee legislative hearing, with testimony from bipartisan Reps. Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, Mike Bost, Colin Allred, Steve Watkins, Anthony Brindisi, Jim Banks, Antonio Delgado, and Eleanor Holmes Norton; National Cemetery Administration Deputy Under Secretary for Finance and Planning Mathew Sullivan; Veterans Benefits Administration Insurance Service Executive Director Dan Keenaghan, and Compensation Service Deputy Executive Director Laurine Carson; Veterans Health Administration National Director of Veterans Justice Programs Sean Clark; Veterans of Foreign Wars National Legislative Service Deputy Director Mathew Doyle; Wounded Warrior Project Vice President for Government Affairs Jose Ramos; Disabled American Veterans Deputy National Legislative Director for Benefits Shane Liermann; and National Organization of Veterans' Advocates Executive Director Diane Boyd Rauber + written statement from Paralyzed Veterans of America

Location: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://veterans.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/VetAffairsDems

Contacts: House Committee on Veterans Affairs, 1 202 225 9756

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 16 - Saturday, Jul. 18 CANCELED: Texas Republican Party Convention - CANCELED: Texas Republican Party Convention * Initially postponed from 14 May due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, before the in-person event was canceled last week by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

Location: George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX

Weblinks: http://www.texasgop.org, https://twitter.com/TexasGOP

Contacts: Morgan Lloyd, Texas GOP press, mlloyd@texasgop.org

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 16 - Saturday, Jul. 18 CANCELED: Peace Corps Connect conference - CANCELED: National Peace Corps Association annual Peace Corps Connect conference. This year's theme is Cultivating Connections, focusing in part on the immigrant and refugee perspectives of America, the importance of girls' education, and indigenous peoples' experiences * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Etter-Harbin Alumni Center, 2110 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.peacecorpsconnect.org/

Contacts: Mike Kiernan, National Peace Corps Association, mkiernan.media@gmail.com, 1 202 412 7579

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 16 EOG Resources Inc: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.eogresources.com

Contacts: Cedric Burgher, EOG Resources Investor Relations, EOG_IR@eogresources.com, 1 713 571 4658

--------------------

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 17 Camden Property Trust: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.camdenliving.com/internet/html/inverela_SNL.html, https://twitter.com/CamdenLiving

Contacts: Kimberly A Callahan, Camden Property Trust Investor Relations, kcallahan@camdenliving.com, 1 713 354 2549

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 17 ConocoPhillips: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.conocophillips.com/investor-relations/Pages/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/conocophillips

Contacts: Vladimir R. dela Cruz, ConocoPhillips government relations, v.r.delacruz@conocophillips.com, 1 212 207 1996