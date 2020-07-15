Texas News Digest

Good morning! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jill Bleed is at the desk after 5:30 a.m.

TOP STORIES:

ELECTION 2020-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — A U.S. Senate primary race in Texas overshadowed by an alarming resurgence of the coronavirus came down to a runoff between two Democrats trying to seize on what their party sees as a new opening in America’s biggest red state. By Paul J. Weber. SENT: 800 words, photos. Moved on general and political news services.

— ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-MAP — Joe Biden has targeted Texas with a modest advertising investment that raised new questions about President Donald Trump’s vulnerability in the longtime Republican stronghold as coronavirus infections explode. By National Political Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 960 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — A record number of people with the coronavirus were in Texas hospitals as the state also set a record for the number of new cases reported. SENT: 300 words, photos. Moved on general and health news services.

CARGO PLANE CRASH-INVESTIGATION

DALLAS — A cargo plane crashed into a Texas bay last year after the co-pilot became disoriented and pushed the nose down because he mistakenly thought that the jet was about to stall, investigators said. By Jake Bleiberg and David Koenig. SENT: 560 words, photos.

MISSING SOLDIER-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — A 22-year-old woman accused of helping hide the body of a slain Texas soldier has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the crime. By Acacia Coronado, Report for America/Associated Press. SENT: 350 words.

SWATTING NEO-NAZI

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Texas man who is a founder and former leader of a neo-Nazi group has pleaded guilty to conspiring to place hoax phone calls targeting an African American church, a Cabinet official, journalists and others. By Matthew Barakat. SENT: 440 words, photos.

DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE

BISMARCK, N.D. — A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a judge’s order that the Dakota Access Pipeline be shut down in three weeks. The stay will remain in place until the appeals court rules on whether developer Energy Transfer can keep oil flowing while the court decides the Texas-based company’s appeal of the shutdown order. SENT: 350 words, photos. Moved on general and financial news services.

RAILROAD PRICE-FIXING LAWSUITS

OMAHA, Neb. — Federal regulators say the nation’s four largest railroads shouldn’t be able to exclude all the details of their conversations from a lawsuit challenging the way they set rates in the past. Dozens of major companies filed lawsuits last year against Texas-based BNSF, as well as Union Pacific, CSX and Norfolk Southern railroads. The lawsuits say the railroads conspired to boost prices starting in 2003 by imposing coordinated fuel surcharges and pocketing billions of dollars in profits. By Josh Funk. SENT: 400 words, photos.

IN SPORTS:

Basketball

BKN—NBA RESTART-LONG TRIPS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Spending an extended stretch away from home during the summer, while unprecedented as part of an NBA season, isn’t exactly a foreign concept for those with USA Basketball experiences like the Olympics and the World Cup. Plenty of players and coaches at Walt Disney World see parallels between those experiences and this challenge. Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said he would follow much of the same policies that the U.S. program used when he was an assistant on those national-team staffs, such as a heavy reliance on medical personnel to determine what days to have a hard practice and what days to take it a bit easier. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 780 words, photos.

Baseball

BBA—RANGERS-FURLOUGHS

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Rangers indefinitely furloughed about 60 full-time employees, a move announced 10 days before Texas opens its new ballpark without fans due to the pandemic-delayed season. SENT: 320 words, photos.

