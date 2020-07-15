Advertisement

Walmart, Sam’s Club to require customers to wear masks

Walmart and Sam’s Club stores will require customers to wear facial coverings effective July 20. (Walmart photo)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Walmart and Sam’s Club stores will require customers to wear facial coverings effective July 20.

The chain says about 65% of its more than 5,000 stores are in areas where face masks have already been mandated.

The move announced Wednesday is aimed at bringing “consistency across stores and clubs.”

“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities,” Dacona Smith, chief operating officer, Walmart U.S., and Lance de la Rosa, chief operating officer, Sam’s Club said in a press release.

“According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance.”

Signage will be posted in front of stores, which, to ensure consistency, will have single entrances.

