Yemen’s rebels: Saudi-coalition airstrike kills 10 civilians

CAIRO (AP) - Yemen's Houthi rebels and a rights activist say an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition has killed at least 10 civilians, including six children and two women in the mountainous northern province of Jawf.

The rebels say Wednesday's airstrike hit Masafa village, east of the provincial capital of Hazm.

They say it also wounded at least three adults and four children.

Activist Omar al-Nomeim of the Mwatana Organization for Human Rights in Jawf says the attack hit civilian houses in the village.

There has been no comment from the Saudi-led coalition.

The airstrike in Jawf came after a Sunday an airstrike in northwestern Hajjah province that U.N. officials said killed at least seven children and two women.

