GEORGETOWN, Texas (KWTX) – Williamson County deputies asked for the public’s help Thursday in the search for a missing woman.

Micaela Gutierrez, 22, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in southwestern Williamson County.

She was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and jeans.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 911.

