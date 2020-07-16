Big 12 Announces Media Preseason Football Team
All-Big 12 First Team selected by media
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Irving, Texas - The Big 12 Conference has announced its 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team and individual awards, chosen by media representatives who cover the league. Baylor junior linebacker, Terrel Bernard was selected to the First Team Defense. No Baylor player was named to the First Team Offense.
2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team
Offensive Player of the Year: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, RB, 6-1, 201, Jr., Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada
Defensive Player of the Year: Darius Stills, West Virginia, DL, 6-1, 282, Sr., Fairmont, W.Va.
Newcomer of the Year: Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, QB, 6-0, 199, RFr., Phoenix, Ariz.
