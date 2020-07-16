Big 12 Announces Media Preseason Football Team

Irving, Texas - The Big 12 Conference has announced its 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team and individual awards, chosen by media representatives who cover the league. Baylor junior linebacker, Terrel Bernard was selected to the First Team Defense. No Baylor player was named to the First Team Offense.

2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, RB, 6-1, 201, Jr., Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada

Defensive Player of the Year: Darius Stills, West Virginia, DL, 6-1, 282, Sr., Fairmont, W.Va.

Newcomer of the Year: Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, QB, 6-0, 199, RFr., Phoenix, Ariz.

All-Big 12 Football Team (Big 12 Conference)

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.