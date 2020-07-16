Advertisement

CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September

Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic is docked at Port Canaveral, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic is docked at Port Canaveral, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials are extending the U.S. ban on cruise ships through the end September as coronavirus infections rise in most U.S. states, including Florida.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it was extending a no-sail order that had been scheduled to expire July 24.

Major cruise lines that belong to an industry trade group had already canceled cruises until Sept. 15 because of ongoing discussions with federal officials over how to restart operations safely.

Coronavirus infections are rising in 40 states, and daily deaths have climbed more than 20% from a week ago. Florida, where many cruises begin and end, reported nearly 14,000 new virus cases and set a single-day record of 156 deaths reported on Thursday, beating the previous high of 132 deaths reported Tuesday.

From March 1 through July 10, there have been nearly 3,000 cases of COVID-19 or similar illnesses and 34 deaths on cruise ships, according to the CDC. There have been 99 outbreaks covering 80% of the ships in U.S. waters, the CDC said.

Major cruise lines are trying to save cash and raise more money on the private credit markets to survive the pandemic. Carnival Corp. said last week that it expects to burn about $20 million a day in cash through the rest of this year.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Classes in Waco ISD won’t start until after Labor Day

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Waco ISD officials are proposing to delay the start of classes until after Labor Day as they plan for a fall term amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Baseless Wayfair child-trafficking theory spreads online

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By AMANDA SEITZ and ALI SWENSON Associated Press
The baseless conspiracy theory took off after an anonymous user posed a bizarre question in an internet chatroom: What if retail giant Wayfair is using pricey storage cabinets to traffic children?

Health

Texas again reports record number of COVID-19 deaths, local toll rises as well

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The state reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths again Thursday and a near record number of new cases while the Central Texas count rose to more than 7,500 and two more area residents died.

National

NCAA: Test all athletes for COVID-19 within 72 hours of game

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
The nation's largest governing body for college sports on Thursday released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the pandemic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Tourists facing restrictions amid fears of new virus spikes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

National

Black Lives Matter billboard placed next to Confederate flag

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Black Lives Matter sign now fills a billboard next to a big Confederate flag that greets people coming into a small town outside Raleigh, thrilling some community organizers and angering the property owner.

News

Widow of slain Fort Hood soldier arrested in animal cruelty investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Franklin
The widow of a Fort Hood soldier whose remains were found 10 months after he disappeared was arrested Thursday at her on-post residence in what officials said is an animal cruelty investigation.

News

Gov. Greg Abbott defends mask mandate to “frustrated” delegates at Texas GOP convention

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By PATRICK SVITEK
The governor began the state party convention Thursday by addressing head-on the growing discontent with his orders to contain the pandemic.

National

Vatican issues new guide on handling sex abuse cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Vatican issues a handbook on sex abuse accusations, urging the reporting of them to authorities.

Coronavirus

Russia is hacking virus vaccine trials, US, UK, Canada say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
The three nations alleged the hacking group known as Cozy Bear, said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.