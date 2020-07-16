Central Texas resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery scratch-off prize

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident has claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch-off prize.

The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the $200 Million Cash Explosion ticket at the CEFCO store at 3905 South Cedar Creek Rd. in Killeen.

The prize was the seventh of the top eight $1 million prizes claimed in the game.

