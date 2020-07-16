Central Texas resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery scratch-off prize
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident has claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch-off prize.
The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the $200 Million Cash Explosion ticket at the CEFCO store at 3905 South Cedar Creek Rd. in Killeen.
The prize was the seventh of the top eight $1 million prizes claimed in the game.
