Central Texas resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery scratch-off prize

A Killeen resident has claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch-off prize. (Texas Lottery photo)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident has claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch-off prize.

The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the $200 Million Cash Explosion ticket at the CEFCO store at 3905 South Cedar Creek Rd. in Killeen.

The prize was the seventh of the top eight $1 million prizes claimed in the game.

