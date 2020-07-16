Classes in Waco ISD won’t start until after Labor Day

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD officials are proposing to delay the start of classes until after Labor Day as they plan for a fall term amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon was presenting the plan to Waco School Board members Thursday evening.

Under the plan, the first day of school would be moved from Aug. 18 to Sept. 8 and the last day of class would move to June 10, 2021.

As in other districts, parents will have a choice between on-campus or remote instruction, although fully 50% of 400 WISD parents surveyed randomly said they would prefer a hybrid model incorporating both.

Under the current Texas Education Agency Guidelines, hybrid learning isn’t an option, Kincannon said earlier Thursday.

“We would love to do that, however the state has made that very difficult and hasn’t given us the ability to do so because of the funding mechanism that’s tied to attendance,” Kincannon said.

The district is receiving $2.5 million worth of laptop devices, nearly 8,000 in all, but Kincannon said she’s not sure whether they’ll all arrive before the start of school.

She’s also looking at the possibility of purchasing hot-spots to improve home access.

Board members were expected to discuss the plan Thursday and then vote on it next week.

The district plans a teleconference town hall meeting with parents at 6 p.m. on July 21.

(Drake Lawson contributed to this story)

