Climate change makes freak Siberian heat 600 times likelier

Siberia is experiencing its second heatwave of 2020.(Credit: European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-3 imagery)
By AP
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A new international study finds that climate change tremendously boosted the chances of this year's freak Siberian heat wave happening.

Wednesday's study says that global warming made the heat wave at least 600 times more likely.

Scientists say the prolonged heat, which included a record 100 degrees last month, was nearly impossible without man-made climate change.

Researchers say this is the biggest extreme weather signal yet of global warming.

Since the heat was from January to June, this quickly done study has not been peer reviewed.

But at least 10 outside experts say it is scientifically sound research, using proven methods.

