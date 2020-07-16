Coronavirus data is funneled away from CDC, sparking worries

NEW YORK (AP) - Hospital data related to the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. will now be collected by a private technology firm, rather than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Trump administration says the move will speed up reporting, and the CDC director said Wednesday that he’s fine with the change.

But some public health leaders fear it will further sideline the agency.

Department of Health and Human Services officials recently posted a document on the agency’s website that redirected hospitals’ daily reporting of a range of data meant to assess the impact of the coronavirus on U.S. hospitals. T

TeleTracking Technologies, based in Pittsburgh, will now collect that information.

