COVID-19 claims 2 more lives in Central Texas

(KWTX) - Two more area residents diagnosed with the new coronavirus have died, public health officials said Thursday.

McLennan County reported its 20 death from the virus Thursday.

The 87-year-old white woman died late on Wednesday at a local long term care facility.

Milam County recorded its second death from the virus Thursday.

No details were provided.

Fifty three people diagnosed with the virus have now died including 15 in Bell County, four in Coryell County, one in Hamilton County, two in Hill County, one in Limestone County, 20 in McLennan County, two in Milam County, and eight in Navarro County.

