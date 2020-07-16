Depp’s bodyguard says Amber Heard abused the Hollywood star

LONDON (AP) - Johnny Depp’s security chief has alleged that Amber Heard physically abused Depp during the couple’s tempestuous marriage.

Sean Bett gave testimony on Thursday at Depp’s libel suit against a British tabloid that accused him of assaulting his spouse.

Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor over an April 2018 article that called the actor a “wife-beater.”

He strongly denies abusing Heard. Lawyers also released statements from two of Depp’s former partners, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis, who said they could not reconcile Heard’s accusations of violence by Depp with the kind and loving man they knew.

