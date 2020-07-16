Kanye West wants to turn warehouse into Yeezy sample lab

CODY, Wyo. (AP) - The planning and zoning board in Cody, Wyo., is reviewing a proposal from Kanye West to turn a former drug-manufacturing warehouse into the new sample lab for his Yeezy clothing line.

West said in November he wants to move the Yeezy headquarters from Calabasas, Calif., to Cody, near where he owns a ranch.

Meanwhile, the Cody Enterprise reports local authorities have confirmed that West will build a 52,000-square-foot single-family residence on his property.

It will be the largest house in Wyoming and the 45th largest in the country.

The permit requires construction to begin within one year.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)