Lawyer: Trump’s delay moves over taxes harms probe of others

NEW YORK (AP) - A lawyer says President Donald Trump's efforts to delay release of his taxes to a New York state grand jury is jeopardizing the criminal probe of other individuals and entities and could kill the case.

Attorney Carey Dunne made the statement at a Manhattan federal court conference Thursday. It came as he urged a judge to rule quickly on Mr. Trump's objections to a subpoena of eight years of tax records from his accountant.

Trump attorney William Consovoy said the president will challenge the subpoena as improper but had not decided on exactly what grounds.

Judge Victor Marrero said at the conclusion of the conference conducted by telephone that he'll follow a schedule agreed to by both sides that would require all submissions by mid-August.

