Local realtor reunites with rescuer in chance encounter

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local realtor is calling it her "her all-time favorite God-wink" in her 18-year real estate career after she reunited at a closing with a man who helped rescue her and her daughter after a car wreck more than a year ago.

Kyla Dieterich of Kelly Realtors in Waco had never met 24-year old Riesel resident Colton Frazier before her SUV was struck broadside at the intersection of State Highway 6 and FM 1860 in Riesel by a vehicle whose driver, distracted by a cellphone, ran a red light.

The SUV, in which her 11-year-old daughter was also riding, was sent spinning across the highway.

"It was horrible and my daughter was with me and all I remember was her screaming which was actually music to my ears because at least I knew she was OK," she said.

In total shock, Kyla was climbing out of the back end of her totaled SUV when she saw a man running from the parking lot of a nearby CEFCO to help.

Though she didn't know his name at the time, it was Colton Frazier.

Frazier was in the parking lot to meet up with his mom, who loves helping animals, to give her a kitten he'd found that needed some TLC.

"It was loud," Frazier said.

"It definitely caught me by surprise."

Colton rushed to the scene.

"As soon as I looked up Colton was running across the parking lot and he was running toward me. He just said 'I'm here. What do you need? What can I do?' And I said 'I don't know, I don't know what happened. My daughter is in the vehicle. Could you just help me get her out?'"

Colton crawled through the back of the SUV and helped the young girl to safety.

"He was calm, cool and collected," Kyla said, adding that it's "exactly what she needed in that moment of fear."

Kyla said while Colton could have easily left the scene at that point as there were no serious injuries, but instead he stayed and comforted her daughter the entire time.

"The whole time all this was going on, Colton was standing there on the sidewalk just hugging Kerrigan and trying to keep her calm. And he kept asking me 'what do you need me to do?'"

Kyla and Kerrigan were taken to the hospital with bumps and bruises, but luckily nothing life-threatening.

Kyla got Colton's name at the scene that day but says she never saw him again.

At least until Colton made an offer on a home for which she was the listing agent.

She recognized the name as the offer came across her desk, and it stopped her in her tracks.

"Normally I don't even see the name, but I looked at the top and saw the name and I got the chills and I knew that he was supposed to have it."

Colton made the best offer and got the home.

The two were reunited this month at the closing at the title company in Woodway.

Kyla said she didn't even wait for her clients to get there before barging into the room to hug the man who made such an impact on her.

"I walked in the room and tapped him on the shoulder and he turned around and stood up and he gave me just a great big bear hug. It was so nice to just hug him and just tell him 'thank you."

"Obviously I wish there was never a wreck but it's a pretty good little story," Colton said.

“He’s a great guy and I’m really thankful he was there that day. I’m really thankful that God allowed our paths to circle back so I could be a part of his journey, too,” Kyla said.

