Man, 27, charged with child sexual assault after Central Texas teen’s suicide

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Carlos Marece Brown, Jr., 27, was in the Killeen City Jail Thursday charged with sexual assault of a child after police determined that a teenage girl who took her own life in May “had inappropriate physical contact with a family member,” Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.

Officers found the 16-year-old girl with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after responding to a report of a shooting at around 10:15 a.m. on May 19 in the 2200 block of Sparrow Road in Killeen, Miramontez said.

A warrant for Brown’s arrest was issued on Wednesday.

He turned himself in at around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Killeen City Jail, Miramontez said.

His bond is set at $100,000.

