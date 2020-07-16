Advertisement

Man wanted on meth charges found hiding in hotel room bathroom

A man named in warrants charging manufacture or delivery of methamphetamine was arrested after deputies traced him to a local hotel where they found him hiding in a bathroom, authorities said Thursday. (File)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Copperas Cove man named in warrants charging manufacture or delivery of methamphetamine was arrested Wednesday after deputies traced him to a Killeen hotel where they found him hiding in a bathroom, authorities said Thursday.

Fabien Paul Ramirez is charged with manufacture or delivery of methamphetamine over 1 gram, but under 4 grams and manufacture or delivery of methamphetamine over 4 grams, but under 200 grams, Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams said in a press release Thursday.

He’s also named in an outstanding Waco felony warrant charging forgery, Williams said.

Ramirez, who was the focus of a nine-month search, was arrested after Coryell County deputies and members of the Bell County Organized Crime Unit served a warrant at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hallmark Inn & Suites at 4500 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.

Information that investigators obtained “confirmed that he was still in the room and he was eventually located hiding in the bathroom,” Williams said.

Narcotics and drug paraphernalia were recovered.

Additional charges are possible, Williams said.

Ramirez was in the Coryell County Jail Thursday afternoon where he’s held in lieu of $65,000 bond, according to online records.

