Men should limit alcohol to 1 drink a day, experts say

NEW YORK (AP) - If you decide to have an alcoholic drink, limiting yourself to one a day is best - whether you’re a man or woman.

That’s the new advice experts are recommending for the updated U.S. Dietary Guidelines.

Currently, the guidelines say men should limit themselves to two drinks a day, and that women should limit themselves to one.

U.S. health officials aren’t required to adopt the committee’s recommendations, but consider them in updating the dietary guidelines every five years.

The 2020 update is expected to be released by the end of the year.

