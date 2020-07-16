Microsoft cuts MSN news staffers in move toward AI editors

SEATTLE - Microsoft cut dozens of full-time staffers from its MSN news service, continuing an initiative to move away from human editors in favor of artificial intelligence.

The change comes six weeks after the technology giant told about 50 news production contractors their tenures at MSN would not last beyond June 30. A Microsoft spokesperson tells

The Seattle Times the company eliminated “a small number” of roles Monday across various departments, including MSN, but would not provide specific numbers.

Since 2014, MSN has whittled its original news-gathering operation, instead partnering with other news sites and paying them to redistribute their content.