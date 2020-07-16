Advertisement

Microsoft cuts MSN news staffers in move toward AI editors

Microsoft cut dozens of full-time staffers from its MSN news service, continuing an initiative to move away from human editors in favor of artificial intelligence. (AP Photo/Raphael Satter, File)
Microsoft cut dozens of full-time staffers from its MSN news service, continuing an initiative to move away from human editors in favor of artificial intelligence. (AP Photo/Raphael Satter, File)(WSAW)
By AP
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE - Microsoft cut dozens of full-time staffers from its MSN news service, continuing an initiative to move away from human editors in favor of artificial intelligence.

The change comes six weeks after the technology giant told about 50 news production contractors their tenures at MSN would not last beyond June 30. A Microsoft spokesperson tells

The Seattle Times the company eliminated “a small number” of roles Monday across various departments, including MSN, but would not provide specific numbers.

Since 2014, MSN has whittled its original news-gathering operation, instead partnering with other news sites and paying them to redistribute their content.

Latest News

Business

Stocks rise on vaccine hopes; S&P 500 back within 5% of high

Updated: 1 hour ago
Markets worldwide rallied on rising hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, and the S&P 500 climbed back to where it was a few days after it set its record early this year.

Business

Stock indexes shake off weak start and close broadly higher

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT
|
By AP
The stock market shook off a weak start and ended broadly higher after pin-balling through another day of unsettled trading.

Business

Fed’s Brainard warns US economy may slow, urges more support

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
|
By AP
Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard warned Tuesday that the U.S. economy appears to be slowing after an initial burst of recovery.

Business

No more delays: What to know about the July 15 tax deadline

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT
|
By AP
Tax procrastinators, your time is running out.

Latest News

Business

Burger King addresses elephant in the room, and it’s a cow

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT
|
By AP
Burger King is staging an intervention with its cows.

Business

White House campaign to help jobless ‘find something new’

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
|
By AP
A new White House-backed ad campaign aims to encourage people who are unemployed or unhappy in their jobs or careers to “find something new.”

Business

US consumer prices rise 0.6% in June

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT
|
By AP
U.S. consumer prices increased 0.6% in June, after three months of declines, with a big jump in gasoline prices accounting for over half of the gain.

Business

Stocks

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
Stocks gave up an early gain and turned lower Monday in another day of roller-coaster trading.

Business

US budget deficit hits all-time high of $864 billion in June

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By AP
The federal government incurred the biggest monthly budget deficit in history in June as spending on programs to combat the coronavirus recession exploded while millions of job losses cut into tax revenues.

Business

Wall Street rallies as optimism returns to cap erratic week

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT
|
By AP
Optimism returned to Wall Street on Friday, and stocks rallied to cap a shaky week dogged by worries that rising coronavirus counts may halt the economy’s recent upswing.