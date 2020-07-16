Advertisement

NASA’s Hubble successor delayed again by virus, other issues

Image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. The launch of NASA's successor to the Hubble faces seven more months of launch delay, this time because of the pandemic and technical issues. (File)
By AP
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The launch of NASA's successor to the Hubble Space Telescope faces seven more months of launch delay, this time because of the pandemic and technical issues.

Officials announced Thursday that the James Webb Space Telescope is now scheduled to launch on Oct. 31, 2021.

The previous target date was next March. NASA says the latest postponement won't exceed the $8.8 billion cap set by Congress.

Nearly half the delay is attributed to COVID-19.

The outbreak has slowed work on the telescope by prime contractor Northrop Grumman.

More time for testing and scheduling accounts for the remainder of the delay. 

