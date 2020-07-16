Near-Normal Temperatures Soon With Maybe Some Rain Too!

High temperatures earlier this week in the triple-digits will be a distant memory soon since high temperatures are expected to stay in the double digits for the foreseeable future! Morning clouds are expected to move through Central Texas today. There could be a stray sprinkle this morning from those clouds but most, if not all of us, should stay dry. Morning clouds should exit by midday with plenty of sunshine to close the afternoon. Highs today should warm back into the upper 90s for most with a few triple-digit temperatures possible too. Highs are expected to continue to drop into the weekend and through much of next week. We’ll only be warming up into the mid-to-upper 90s with a heat index as high as 102° each afternoon.

We finally have some rain to talk about as well! Two weak disturbances are set to move into Texas next week. The first wave arrives on Tuesday and should give us a 20% chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. The second wave arrives on Friday and gives us a 20% chance of rain Friday and Saturday. Rain chances are not expected to climb much higher than that since most of the moisture with these systems should stay pinned close to the coast.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.