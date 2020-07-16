Restaurant Report Card for July 16, 2020

(KWTX) – The Wendy’s on North Loop 340 in Bellmead got an 88 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted, dark particles were found on the inside of the ice machine.

It's unclear what they were.

Food was left uncovered and there were flies throughout the restaurant.

Shorty's Pizza Shack on South 12th Street in Waco also got an 88 on a recent inspection.

The health worker said, kitchen surfaces and floors needed to be cleaned.

The restrooms needed a trash can, hand soap, and paper towels.

The pizza place passed a re-inspection.

Domino's Pizza on Speight Avenue in Waco got an 89 on a recent inspection.

The health worker said, the hand-washing station was inaccessible.

The sauces weren't covered and there was no sanitizer solution prepared for clean-up.

It was scheduled for a re-inspection.

Buzzard Billy's off Interstate 35 in Waco got and 89 on a recent inspection.

The food inspection report noted, workers weren't wearing hair restraints.

Some precooked food wasn’t covered while it was waiting to be served.

The Cajun restaurant passed a re-inspection.

This week's Clean Plate Award goes to House of Coney Island at 121 West Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Harker Heights.

Traveling to New York is most likely out of the question because of COVID-19, but you can still get the taste of Coney Island right here in Central Texas.

House of Coney Island in Harker Heights is this week's Clean Plate Award winner.

The Traditional Hot Dog topped with a savory meat sauce, topped with chili, mustard, and onions on a steamed bun is one of the more popular choices.

If you don’t want that, burgers, fries, quesadillas, and gyros are also delicious options.

