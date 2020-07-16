Russia is hacking virus vaccine trials, US, UK, Canada say

WASHINGTON (AP) - Western governments are accusing hackers believed to be part of the Russian intelligence services of trying to steal information about a coronavirus vaccine.

They issued on Thursday an unusually detailed warning aimed at publicly calling out the Kremlin and putting scientists and medical companies on notice about suspicious behavior.

Intelligence agencies in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada alleged that the hacking group APT29 is attacking academic and pharmaceutical research institutions involved in COVID-19 vaccine development.

The group is also known as Cozy Bear and was blamed for U.S. election interference four years ago.

