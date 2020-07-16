Advertisement

Saying Goodbye to Triple Digit Highs for the Next Several Days

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Overnight we will have a few clouds to the south but most of us will see a clear sky and temperatures will get into the mid and upper 70s. The humidity will be a touch lower so it should’t feel as bad early tomorrow morning. We have that same clear sky tomorrow and that means lots of sunshine in the forecast. It will heat us up quickly but for a few hours in the morning, it won’t feel all too bad. If you are looking to get outside, the morning hours are the best, because by noon we already see temperatures in the low 90s and we climb into the upper 90s from there. Some may see triple digits tomorrow but most stay in the upper 90s. Our high temperatures will continue to be a little “cooler” over the weekend with highs on Saturday and Sunday around 97 degrees.

As far as rain changes go, well it’s not much, but at least we have some small changes returning next week. The first wave arrives on Tuesday and should give us a 20% chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. The second wave arrives on Friday and gives us a 20% chance of rain Friday and Saturday. Rain chances are not expected to climb much higher than that since most of the moisture with these systems should stay pinned close to the coast.

