Spacecraft snaps closest pictures of sun, ‘campfires’ abound

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - A European and NASA spacecraft has snapped the closest pictures ever taken of the sun and revealed countless tiny “campfires” flaring everywhere.

Scientists on Thursday released the first images taken by Solar Orbiter, launched from Florida in February.

The orbiter was about halfway between Earth and the sun when it took the pictures last month.

NASA's Parker Solar Probe is flying much closer to the sun than Solar Orbiter. It's too close for cameras to safely photograph the sun.

So that's why Solar Orbiter's new pictures are so precious.

